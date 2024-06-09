Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 1.3%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.03 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.98 ($0.50). Approximately 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of £27.87 million, a P/E ratio of -790.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Insider Activity at Artisanal Spirits

In other Artisanal Spirits news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 104,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($58,796.52). In related news, insider Mark Roderick Hunter bought 104,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £45,890.68 ($58,796.52). Also, insider Andrew William Dane bought 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £3,506.67 ($4,492.85). Insiders have acquired 124,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,439,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Artisanal Spirits Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

