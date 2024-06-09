Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.