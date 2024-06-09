Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.94

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.94 and traded as high as $15.97. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 17,236 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $31,606.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,580 shares of company stock worth $102,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

