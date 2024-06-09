Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $108,253,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,652,000 after buying an additional 85,953 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

In other Assurant news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.51 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

