Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $9.42. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.
Astrotech Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
