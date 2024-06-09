Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.48 and traded as high as $9.42. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

Astrotech Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

