ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

ATIF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

