Aura Minerals Inc. (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at C$11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a one year low of C$8.09 and a one year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$860.38 million, a P/E ratio of 170.14 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

