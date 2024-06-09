Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
AVTR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
