Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 487,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

AXTA stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.