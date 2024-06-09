B. Riley Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target to $14.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.

American Software Trading Down 10.8 %

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

