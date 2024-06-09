B. Riley Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Price Target to $14.00

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s previous close.
American Software Trading Down 10.8 %
NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software
About American Software
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Software
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.