B2Gold Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

B2Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of BTG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $461.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BTG

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.