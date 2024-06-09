Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives $33.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Bank of America began coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CIB stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after buying an additional 110,845 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

