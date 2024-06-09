Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $153,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

