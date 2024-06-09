Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 228,135 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 228,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Garmin were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,186,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $2,131,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 683,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,186,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,126 shares of company stock worth $7,232,084. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $163.26 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.