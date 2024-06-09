Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.47

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €136.47 ($148.34) and traded as high as €145.10 ($157.72). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €142.95 ($155.38), with a volume of 250,350 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

