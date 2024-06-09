Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,364 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $135.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

