Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after acquiring an additional 524,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $198,916,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.