Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

