BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60. 75,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 138,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

BIT Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.