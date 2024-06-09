Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,063 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.