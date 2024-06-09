Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $30.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 209.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,181,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.