Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Shares Acquired by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Blue Foundry Bancorp worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,000,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 596,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

