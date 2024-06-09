B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 585 to GBX 471. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. B&M European Value Retail traded as low as GBX 483.70 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 489.80 ($6.28), with a volume of 14940375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495.60 ($6.35).

BME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.87) to GBX 525 ($6.73) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.46) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.33).

In related news, insider Hounaïda Lasry acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,843.05). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 539.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

