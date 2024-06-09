BMO Capital Markets Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$16.50

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$10.11 and a twelve month high of C$15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

