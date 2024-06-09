BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as 20.42 and last traded at 20.56. 87,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 68,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.76.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.55.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

