BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. cut its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.40% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 281,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,789 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 396,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 58,092 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $41.21 on Friday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1479 dividend. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.