Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Boise Cascade worth $78,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

