Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
