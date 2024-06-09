Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.59 and traded as high as C$16.12. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 32,052 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.60. The firm has a market cap of C$341.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.