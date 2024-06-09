Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.59

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.59 and traded as high as C$16.12. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.04, with a volume of 32,052 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.49%.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.
See Also
