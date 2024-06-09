Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 12.2%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 194,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,163,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

