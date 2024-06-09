BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in BP by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 30,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in BP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BP by 221.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

