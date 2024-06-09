Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $577.0 million-$581.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.0 million. Braze also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.10)-$(0.06) EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.94.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

