Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.76 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.
Braze Stock Down 0.4 %
Braze stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Braze
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.