Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5-141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.76 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 0.4 %

Braze stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.94.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

