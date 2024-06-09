Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5 million-$141.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,813.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

