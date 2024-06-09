Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $41.48. Braze shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 408,735 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,794.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.