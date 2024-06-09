Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $577-581 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.07 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.100–0.060 EPS.
Braze Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BRZE opened at $36.65 on Friday. Braze has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
