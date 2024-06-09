Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 204.44 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.73). Approximately 367,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 283,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.74).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 234.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 253.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,366.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

