Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAN stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

