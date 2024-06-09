Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:BHFAN)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAN stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.
About Brighthouse Financial
