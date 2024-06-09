Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $868.14

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.14 ($11.12) and traded as high as GBX 985.50 ($12.63). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.57), with a volume of 260,622 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.32) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.53) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BVIC

Britvic Stock Up 0.4 %

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 901.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 869.15. The company has a market cap of £2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,923.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,274.51%.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.