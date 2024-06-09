Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.63% of Brixmor Property Group worth $44,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

