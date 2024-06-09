Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 147,292 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Broadway Financial worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.