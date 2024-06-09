Broderick Brian C Buys 2,606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.6% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.