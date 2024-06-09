Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Target Price at C$41.60

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$36.40 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.96.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

