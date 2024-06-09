Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $40.25

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Trading Down 3.7 %
CCJ opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What are earnings reports?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.