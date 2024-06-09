Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target at $40.25

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $53.40 on Thursday. Cameco has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

