Brokerages Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Price Target at $165.90

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $10,256,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $8,615,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $162.08 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $182.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.83.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

