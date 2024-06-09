Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $20.67

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

