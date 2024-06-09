Brokerages Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $20.67

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.
Several brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on OCSL
Institutional Trading of Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance
OCSL stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 164.18%.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Specialty Lending
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.