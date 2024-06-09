Brokerages Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) PT at $48.17

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

PAM opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

