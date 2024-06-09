C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after purchasing an additional 304,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.