Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.83

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$75.44. Cameco shares last traded at C$73.49, with a volume of 783,919 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.78.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.84.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cameco news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In other news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,422 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,266. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.