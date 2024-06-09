Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $125.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Camtek traded as high as $109.90 and last traded at $108.78, with a volume of 93809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek Trading Up 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $580,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.